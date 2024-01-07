W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,542 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.35% of W.W. Grainger worth $118,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $818.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $801.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $750.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.46 and a 12-month high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.