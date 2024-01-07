Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 125,042 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 581.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,042 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 289.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of STBA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 189,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

