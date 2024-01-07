Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 55.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 62.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.65.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $419.42. 2,344,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,536. The company has a market capitalization of $393.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.