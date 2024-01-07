Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $22.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.94% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $22,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,355,000 after acquiring an additional 325,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,692,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 268,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.