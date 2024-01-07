Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $30.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,152 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $30,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. 564,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

