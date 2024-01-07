Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.93. 1,856,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,048. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.44.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
