Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 159.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,742,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,297,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.79. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.