Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 50.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,268. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average of $133.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,002,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,630,708.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $5,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,002,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,630,708.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,308,048 shares of company stock worth $179,193,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

