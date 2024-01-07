Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,403 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,857,000 after purchasing an additional 51,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,767,000 after purchasing an additional 515,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,739,000 after purchasing an additional 127,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 742.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,618,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.0 %

UBSI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 516,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,061. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. United Bankshares’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.