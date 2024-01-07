Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,950,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $42.91. 51,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

