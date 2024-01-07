Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 18,094 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $41,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VYM traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $111.87. 1,191,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,990. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

