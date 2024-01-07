Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 18,752 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 7.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $140,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.57. 3,264,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,941. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

