Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 25,871,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,295,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

