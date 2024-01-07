Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.89. The company has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

