Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $394.06

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 394.06 ($5.02) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.97). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.03), with a volume of 8,891 shares traded.

Water Intelligence Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 389.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 393.74. The company has a market capitalization of £68.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2,323.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.