Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Trimmed by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.9% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.00. 266,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,285. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.34 and a 200 day moving average of $376.11. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.83 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Loop Capital upped their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

