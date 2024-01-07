WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.