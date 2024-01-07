Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.17 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,154,000. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $25,718,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 183.5% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 51.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 853,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

