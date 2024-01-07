Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Weibo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.17 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
