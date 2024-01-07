Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $77,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.92. 15,062,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,576,970. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.