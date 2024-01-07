Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.06.

WEN stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 106.38%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 417.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 179.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 544,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

