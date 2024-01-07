WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $164,559,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $171,810,000 after buying an additional 1,039,962 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,084,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $236,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 688,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.1 %

LVS opened at $50.81 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.