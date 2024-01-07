WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in POSCO by 22.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the second quarter worth $2,519,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in POSCO during the second quarter worth $4,796,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the second quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Price Performance

PKX stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $133.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

