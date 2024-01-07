WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,801 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,801 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Shell by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.9 %

SHEL stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.