WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

