WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.