WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 1,397 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.