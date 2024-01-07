WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 2,208 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2186 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

