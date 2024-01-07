WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 2,416 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,892,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.