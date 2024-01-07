WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 612 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $214.28 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

