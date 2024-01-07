WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 721 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,657,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.50. The company has a market capitalization of $188.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

