WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 136,569 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RITM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rithm Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after purchasing an additional 594,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 195,356 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RITM. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

RITM stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

