WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 149.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCT stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.36.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 25,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,022.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,842.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.