WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $187.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.91. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

