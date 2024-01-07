WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after buying an additional 2,724,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,179,000 after buying an additional 1,016,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after buying an additional 516,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,742,000 after buying an additional 132,536 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Get Our Latest Report on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $38.51 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.12%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

