WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $29.77 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

