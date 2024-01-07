WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

FDX stock opened at $246.81 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $180.88 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

