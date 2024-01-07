WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
NYSE:KO opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
