WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $301.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

