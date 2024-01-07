WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

