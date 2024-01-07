WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.43 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $272.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

