WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
