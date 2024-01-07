WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $967,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.79. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

