WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Citigroup cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

