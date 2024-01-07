WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 136,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RITM. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 13.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 19.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 209,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 18.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 64,794 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RITM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.85. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.