WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $527,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

