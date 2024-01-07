WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 1,878 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,758,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 1.0 %

PCG opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

