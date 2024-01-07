WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,073,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,305 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 596,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,073,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

