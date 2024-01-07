WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $788.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $650.61 and a 12 month high of $824.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $790.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $772.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

