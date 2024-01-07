WESPAC Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after buying an additional 244,502 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,251,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $53.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $57.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.