WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

